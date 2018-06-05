Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO, FL (CBS Local) – A Florida tourist decided to add some excitement to his proposal by popping the question in an alligator-infested theme park.

In a state where local communities have been regularly invaded by the terrifying reptiles, Sam van Reeth of Belgium chose to invade Gatorland Orlando for his wedding proposal to Chana Vranken. Luckily, the gators in the Florida reptile habitat behaved themselves and Vranken said yes.

“A friend of mine told me Gatorland was a one-of-a-kind experience and we do love animals and absolutely loved it,” Reeth said, via WKMG.

The 110-acre wildlife preserve is known as “The Alligator Capital of the World” and is reportedly home to over 2,000 alligators. Gatorland added their congratulations to the thrill-seeking couple. “So Amazing to see the act of love against our beautiful tapestry of nature!” the theme park wrote on Facebook.

The two Belgians added that they’re now looking to somehow incorporate gators into their wedding and honeymoon.