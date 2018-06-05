Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Two Parkland elementary schools were temporarily placed on lockdown after an “incident” in the area.

Broward County Public Schools said Heron Heights Elementary, at 11010 Nob Hill Road, and Pine Trails Elementary, at 10700 Trails End, were placed on a Code Yellow lockdown which allowed the school to operate.

The incident which sparked the lockdown was a call about a stabbing and barricaded person in a residence in the 7800 block of NW 112th Way, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. A records check shows the house is owned by Kevin Hogg, the father of David Hogg who has become a very vocal activist for gun reform after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter said they checked it out and found it was a hoax call.

Although the sheriff’s office has not called the incident a “swatting” call, it fits the description. Swatting is where a prank call is made to emergency services in “an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.”

Hogg, along with his fellow March for Our Lives organizers, is in Washington D.C. where they are being honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award.

“This is a serious attempt to distract us, we are trying to save children’s live,” Hogg told CBS4’s Joan Murray by phone.

“Do you have any idea who would have done this,” she asked.

“Not a clue,” he replied, “No one was home.”

March for Our Lives is one of four youth-led organizations that will receive this year’s RFK Human Rights award.