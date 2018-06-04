Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

EXETER, UK (CBS Local) – A cat in the United Kingdom is being hailed as one of the oldest felines in the world after celebrating his 30th birthday.

Rubble is a fluffy Maine Coon who has been with his owner since he was a kitten in 1988. “It was just before my 20th birthday when I got him,” 50-year-old Michele Heritage said, via the Daily Mail. “He’s a lovely cat, although he has got a little grumpy in his old age.”

Heritage’s furry companion celebrated the big day with a free checkup at her local vet’s office, who she credited with keeping Rubble healthy over the decades. Rubble – who is now the equivalent of 137 in “human” years – is believed to be oldest living cat in Europe.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, a Siamese cat in Mansfield, Texas named Scooter is the current world record holder. Scooter, born in March of 1986, is now 32-years-old.

Both Rubble and Scooter are chasing the record of another Texas cat. Crème Puff of Austin, TX is the oldest cat recorded and was reportedly 38-years-old.

“He is on medication for his blood pressure but apart from that, he is in remarkably good health,” Shaun Moore from City Vets said of Rubble’s amazing longevity. “Rubble is quite likely to be the oldest cat in the UK and is still going strong.”