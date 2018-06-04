Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a man they say stole a Dell computer valued at more than $1,600 from a Fed Ex Driver.

Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident, which took place outside the building located at 816 N.W. 11 Street at 10:30 a.m. on May 10.

Take a good look @ the suspect who stole a package from a Fed Ex driver that contained a Dell Computer valued @ $1600.00 on 05/10/2018 in front of 816 N.W. 11 St. Do you have any information? If so, contact the Miami Police Burglary office @ 305.603.6030. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/guGAxKO7U0 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 4, 2018

Police said the suspect approached a Fed Ex driver who was making a delivery and managed to convince him to give him a package. The package contained the computer, police said.

Authorities are looking for a man who is between 50 and 60 years of age, with gray hair, driving a red 4-door Lexus CT 200h.

If you have information contact crime stoppers 305-471-TIPS (8477) or City of Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030