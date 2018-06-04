Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are looking for a man they say stole a Dell computer valued at more than $1,600 from a Fed Ex Driver.
Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident, which took place outside the building located at 816 N.W. 11 Street at 10:30 a.m. on May 10.
Police said the suspect approached a Fed Ex driver who was making a delivery and managed to convince him to give him a package. The package contained the computer, police said.
Authorities are looking for a man who is between 50 and 60 years of age, with gray hair, driving a red 4-door Lexus CT 200h.
If you have information contact crime stoppers 305-471-TIPS (8477) or City of Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030