MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A warning for Florida drivers. The statewide SunPass toll system will be down for maintenance from June 5 through June 11.

During the maintenance period, motorists will still be able to use their SunPass transponders to access the toll lanes but the transactions won’t be billed until the system is back online.

Here’s what you need to know:

If you need to replenish your SunPass account, do it before 7pm, Tuesday June 5th in order to make sure you have enough money in the account during the maintenance period.

System maintenance will include all SunPass call centers, walk-in centers, the SunPass website, the toll-by-plate website, mobile applications, SunPass Plus parking, cash replenishment kiosks, activation kiosks at Florida welcome centers and invoice and traffic citation payments for SunPass violations.

Airports are also affected. Customers who use SunPass Plus Parking transponders at Miami International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Palm Beach International Airports will have to find an alternate payment method if you enter a lot prior to the 7 p.m. shutdown on June 5 and want to leave before the system is scheduled to be online again at 9 a.m. June 11.

During the maintenance period, you can’t purchase a new transponder from SunPass or at welcome centers or service plazas. You can buy a transponder at several retail outlets, including Publix, Walgreens, CVS, AAA Auto Club South, Navarro Discount Pharmacy and Sedano’s Supermarket, but you won’t be able to activate the device during the downtime.

Account updates and changes will be disabled too, so you will have to either make your fixes before the maintenance starts or wait until SunPass is back online.

Click here for more information on the service maintenance and how it affects all SunPass users.