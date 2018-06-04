Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man caught on camera being beaten by Hallandale Beach police is turning to the legal system to fight back against the officers he’s accused of using excessive force.

“They were beating him so badly, citizens were yelling stop beating that man,” said attorney Ron Guralnick.

The video shows Daniel Dunkleberger, accused of stealing a cellphone, on the ground as two Hallandale police officers tried to restrain him. After deploying a Taser, they then beat him with their batons.

Guralnick said Dunkleberger’s civil rights were violated based on what he saw in the video and vowed to head to federal court if he couldn’t reach a settlement with the city. In his demand letter, he’s asked for two million dollars.

“They were beating him, these two officers, all over his body, on his legs, on his upper body, and he wasn’t swinging that baton like a baton, they were swinging them like a baseball bat,” said Guralnick. “My client was terrified of these officers who in my opinion, if the evidence is correct and I think it is, they should be prosecuted for aggravated battery with a weapon.”

Dunkleberger suffered a gash on his head and another on his knee which required stitches. A day after his arrest he appeared in bond court.

“He receives disability and is unable to work,” explained his lawyer, “There’s a lot going on in this case.”

“I stay with my father, my mother, and my brother,” Dunkleberger told the judge.

The judge ruled that Dunkleberger didn’t have to post bail and could go home as long as he wore an ankle monitor.

The two officers who hit Dunkleber are on leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.