BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Nearly four months after the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, the former sheriff’s deputy tasked with protecting those students is speaking out.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Scot Peterson, 55, said knowing what he knows now, he would have “been in that building in a heartbeat.”

“It’s haunting,” Peterson said now. “I’ve cut that day up a thousand ways with a million different what-if scenarios, but the bottom line is I was there to protect, and I lost seventeen.”

He is also speaking out on national TV.

In an interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, which will air Tuesday and Wednesday on the “Today” show, Peterson was asked if he would acknowledge that “he missed it” by standing outside the building as a gunman fired an AR-15 assault-style rifle into classrooms. Peterson told Guthrie he “lives with that.”

Peterson retired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office after surveillance video showed him outside the building where the shooting occurred. He never confronted the gunman – 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

