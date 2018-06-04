Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the body of an infant found floating in the Boynton Beach Inlet on Friday.

An off-duty firefighter found the female child’s body while boating.

Police say the baby was no more than two weeks old but say there are many more unanswered questions.

“We are working around the clock here at the sheriff’s office,” said Steven Strivelli, Commander of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Special Investigations Division. “We’re trying to develop any leads, we’re really going after as much as we can trying to figure out what happened here.”

Authorities released an artist’s rendering of the child at birth.

Investigators still do not know how long the baby was in the water.

If anyone has information about the child or who the parents may be, contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.