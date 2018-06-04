Filed Under:Detour, Dolphin Expressway, Highway 836, Shut Down, Traffic Alert

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a South Florida traffic alert that many commuters will want to take a look at.

Map of 836 shutdown, beginning Friday 6/8. (Source: CBS4)

Part of the busy Dolphin Expressway, the 836, will be shut down on Friday night.

All lanes and ramps on the westbound lanes of the Dolphin will be closed, from Northwest 37th Avenue to 45th Avenue.

The closures will begin at 11 p.m. on Friday and the road will not reopen until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The road will be closed for a traffic shift and bridge deck pour.

There will be detour signs up to help drivers get off the highway and then back on.

