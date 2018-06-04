Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Parents and community members came together to discuss school safety in the wake of the Parkland school shooting.

While there are numerous agencies and independent groups delving into why the Stoneman Douglas mass shooting happened on February 14th, 2018, the Broward League of Cities established a task force to figure out how to make schools safer.

They have met ten times since March, and on Monday the task force revealed their blueprint in front of Parkland City Hall.

The task force is made up of local leaders, school board members, law enforcement, fire rescue and parents who lost children in the massacre.

“You can’t control what human beings will do when their hearts are racing. We need to harden schools,” said Max Schacter whose 14 year old son Alex died in the shooting.

“It is a constitutional obligation and right to demand safe and secure schools,” said Sunrise mayor Mike Ryan who is one of the chairs of the task force.

Among the recommendations were the following: monitor all school access points, work to establish single point entry, upgrade surveillance cameras, additional fencing, metal detectors, automatic locking class doors, funding for the School Resource Officer program and to hire more psychologists and social workers.

April Schentrup, a Broward school principal whose daughter was killed in the shooting, said “we don’t understand why our children are no longer here when other things could’ve been done there are too many failures we can’t accept.”

Read More: Broward League of Cities Public Safety Task Force Report and Recommendations