PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – It’s graduation season in South Florida.

On Sunday, the seniors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will hold their commencement ceremony.

It will be an especially emotional time for students and family members following the deadly shooting that claimed 17 lives in February.

Four seniors who would have graduated will be remembered during the ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Nicholas Dworet, Jaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup were among the students and teachers murdered on Valentine’s Day.

The school will present diplomas to family members of the slain students.

Meadow Pollack’s brother, Hunter, posted on social media Sunday that he would be accepting his sister’s diploma.

Today, Is the day my sister has been waiting for. Graduation where she would’ve been getting her diploma and be on her way to attend college. This is a sad day, as I will be walking stage to get her diploma for her. — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) June 3, 2018

Hunter will be joined by Meadow’s boyfriend, Brandon.