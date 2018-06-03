Filed Under:BB&T Center, Graduation, Marjory Stoneman Dougals High School, Parkland, School Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – It’s graduation season in South Florida.

On Sunday, the seniors of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will hold their commencement ceremony.

It will be an especially emotional time for students and family members following the deadly shooting that claimed 17 lives in February.

Four seniors who would have graduated will be remembered during the ceremony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Nicholas Dworet, Jaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack and Carmen Schentrup were among the students and teachers murdered on Valentine’s Day.

The school will present diplomas to family members of the slain students.

Meadow Pollack’s brother, Hunter, posted on social media Sunday that he would be accepting his sister’s diploma.

Hunter will be joined by Meadow’s boyfriend, Brandon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch