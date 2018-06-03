Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man.

Nis name is Pal Pavolni.

Police say the 79-year-old suffers from dementia.

He was last seen on Saturday at an assisted living facility located at 3511 Northwest 11th Court.

Pavolni is 5-foot-7 and approximately 200 lbs. with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen, he was wearing a blue polo short with horizontal white stripes, a dark blue rain jacket, blue jeans and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300.