MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A new way of getting prison inmates drugs has landed one man behind bars.

A Florida man is charged with selling inmates around the country fake legal documents that had been soaked in a synthetic form of marijuana so the inmates could get high after eating them.

The Miami Herald reports that prosecutors say 46-year-old Danny Angel Rodriguez used the names of actual criminal defense attorneys on the paperwork and mailings to make the pot-soaked shipments look legitimate.

Some papers were fake obituaries or funeral announcements.

During a 2017 investigation, FBI agents said they seized 33 packages sent to inmates by Rodriguez, most of which tested positive for the drug.

Rodriguez is already serving a three-year prison sentence for violating probation from a 1994 case in which he was convicted of pistol-whipping a federal judge.

His attorneys say he will fight the latest charges.

