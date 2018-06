Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a violent hit and run crash involving a scooter.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at Northeast 2nd Avenue and 119th Street.

Surveillance video shows the moment that a car strikes the scooter.

The driver of the car gets out before returning to his car.

He is then seen driving off.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Police have yet to release any update on his condition.