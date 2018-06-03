By Jim DeFede
It’s the end of the school year and what a year it has been.

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie joins Jim DeFede to discuss the past year, answer to allegations that he is being insensitive to the families of the MSD School shooting.

He discusses the latest on the investigation into the shooter’s history with the school district and update on the entire district’s progress for the year.

Guest: Superintendent Robert Runcie, Broward County Schools

The first segment can be seen above.

The second and third segments can be seen below.

