Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — President Trump will host North Korea’s former spy chief in the White House Friday. It’s all part of the negotiations to see if the President can have a face to face summit with Kim Jong Un over denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

North Korea’s Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol is expected to hand deliver a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the President.

“I look forward to seeing what’s in the letter but it’ very important to them,” said President Trump.

Kim Yong Chol’s visit follows two days of talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York as the two countries try to re-establish a June 12th summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. is looking for verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. While North Korea wants economic sanctions lifted.

“If these talks are successful, it will truly be historic,” said Secretary of State Pompeo. “It will take bold leadership from Chairman Kim Jong Un if we are able to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to change the course for the world.”

While the White House won’t officially say the summit is back on, there is momentum building towards that happening and President Trump says it could be the first of several.

“Hopefully we’ll have a meeting on June 12. That’s going on very well I want it to be meaningful. Doesn’t mean it gets all done at one meeting maybe you have to have a second or third,” said Mr. Trump.

In addition to the talks in the U.S.,.there are negotiations taking place in North Korea and Singapore to work out the details of a possible summit.

Kim Yong Chol becomes the most senior North Korean visitor to the White House since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited President Clinton in 2000.