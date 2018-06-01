Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The family of a missing Miramar woman are desperately looking for information about her whereabouts. Stephanie Ray Clemons, 55, hasn’t been seen since May 20.

She’s a medical assistant at Jackson Memorial Hospital who was last seen at her apartment complex in the 7200 block of Venetian Street. Her family has not seen or heard from her, and she hasn’t been at work since she went missing.

Police say her car is still parked at her apartment and she was in the process of separating from her husband.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.