MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Boynton Beach Police said Friday that a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a Brightline train.

No passengers on the train were injured.

Police said it’s working to identify the man hit by the train.

All Aboard Florida started running train service between West Palm Beach and Miami last month.

It hopes to eventually expand its service to Orlando.

