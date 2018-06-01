Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – New surveillance footage has been released showing a controversial police beating.

Two Hallandale police officers delivered brutal blows to a suspected thief, who appeared to have already surrendered.

A day after a cell phone video alleging police brutality went viral on social media, a more complete picture of the event is emerging.

In the cell phone video, 27-year-old Daniel Dunkelberger is seen being hit with batons and screaming in pain.

The man recording the cell phone video can be heard criticizing the police.

“He was on the ground and you are hitting him,” he shouts at the officers.

When the cell phone video surfaced on Thursday, Hallandale Beach put the officers on leave and launched an internal affairs investigation.

But on Friday, new surveillance footage was released from a business surveillance camera that shows the event from beginning to end.

In it, Dunkelberger, who is accused of stealing a cell phone, can be seen talking to the officers for several minutes.

But when they try to arrest him, he resists.

They tumble to the ground and Dunkelberger is seen still trying to get away.

One officer tries to grab him around the waist.

Dunkleberger is then hit with a taser and that is when police start using their batons.

“From what I understand, they tased him twice and he was unresponsive to the taser,” said Jeff Marano, the head of the PBA union representing the officers.

Marano says the officers responded appropriately.

“Everything they did is under the use of force continuum, even hitting the fatty part of the arm and leg so they will comply,” he said.

A day after his arrest, Dunkelberger went to bond court.

The judge said he could be released to go home without having to post a bond as long as he is fitted with an ankle monitor.