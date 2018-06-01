Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Local TV, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway Friday into what sparked a fire at a Miami Beach apartment building that left three people hurt.

The fire broke out in a seven-story building at 3621 Collins Avenue. Officials say the fire started in an elevator shaft.

The fire was put out quickly but lingering smoke was more of an issue.

The entire building was evacuated but fire officials say one person was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after she jumped from the third floor trying to escape the smoke.

She’s listed in critical but stable condition.

Two others were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for smoke inhalation.

No details yet on what sparked the fire.

The Red Cross is now on scene assisting displaced residents.

