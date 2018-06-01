Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Hialeah police said a man who ran an unlicensed veterinary clinic out of his apartment turned himself in to authorities on Friday.

“Jose Alvarez-Marrero is currently at the Hialeah Police Department with his attorney surrendering to detectives,” police said.

Police said Alvarez-Marrero and his girlfriend Sophia Altagracia Gonzalez performed veterinary services without a license.

Investigators said the victim Omarnestor Delrio took his 12-year-old American Bulldog named Royalty to Alvarez-Marrero to perform a medical procedure. Delrio said there were complications with the procedure and that he returned on several occasions, but that his dog did not recover from the operation.

Police said Altagracia Gonzalez was arrested when she showed up while police were executing a search warrant in May.

Both are facing charges of animal cruelty and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.