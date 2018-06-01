Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water order remains in effect for a Lauderhill neighborhood where a crane came crashing down on two homes Wednesday but the part of the crane that came down is now gone leaving gaping holes in two roofs and plenty of damage.

Video from Chopper 4 shows the extent of the damage to the homes and the Lauderhill Fire Department tweeted out photos of the damage from inside the homes.

The accident took place Wednesday at NW 11st Street and 43rd Avenue when the crane toppled over and landed on two homes. Two people suffered minor injuries.

The accident didn’t just affect the families who live in the damaged homes but also the entire neighborhood.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued due to a broken water main.

While water service has been restored to all but eleven homes, it’s still being advised to boil any water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

The boundaries of that precautionary boil water order are:

Northwest 11th Street to Northwest 12th Street on Northwest 43rd Terrace

Northwest 11th Street to NW 12th Street on Northwest 46th Avenue

Northwest 43rd Terrace to Northwest 46th Avenue on NW 11th Street

The precautionary boil water order will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

Lauderhill Fire says the crane was in the area working with FPL replacing power poles in the back of houses when it lost stability.

CBS4 News reached out to Sims Crane and Equipment, the company that owns the crane, for comment.

They declined formal comment but told us their “main concern is for the families affected and they are working to get it cleaned up, but no one should expect it to happen quickly.”