MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A five-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital after she was found floating in a pool at her apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened on the 900 block of SW 10th Drive at around 3 p.m., according to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

The child was unconscious and in cardiac arrest when she was treated by paramedics, fire officials said.

The girl’s condition was not immediately available.