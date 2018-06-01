Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — In this week’s edition of 4 Outdoor, CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer talks about important safety tips when it comes to tying up a boat to a dock.

It’s something that may be taken for granted and some people may not put much thought into it, but John Michael Cornell, the General Manager at the Hurricane Cove Marina and Boatyard says every boat owner should know how to properly tie up their boat.

He also say it’s important to keep all your dock lines and cleats in good condition.

Check out our latest edition of CBS4 Outdoor in the video above.