Filed Under:Baby Found, Boynton Beach Inlet, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH INLET (CBSMiami) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a baby girl in the Boynton Beach Inlet, according to CBS affiliate WPEC.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter boating on the ocean side of the inlet found the girl’s body floating in the water just after 1 p.m. on Friday, investigators told WPEC.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are not sure how long the baby’s body was in the water, or the age of the infant.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch