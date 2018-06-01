Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH INLET (CBSMiami) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of the body of a baby girl in the Boynton Beach Inlet, according to CBS affiliate WPEC.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter boating on the ocean side of the inlet found the girl’s body floating in the water just after 1 p.m. on Friday, investigators told WPEC.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are not sure how long the baby’s body was in the water, or the age of the infant.