MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – The search for a driver in a deadly hit and run over the weekend may have come to an end.

Police have arrested Latravia Reed on several charges, including first degree murder, leaving the scene of a deadly crash and robbery.

Police say she hit and killed Steven Beech last Saturday night off 20t h Street and Liberty Avenue in Miami Beach.

According to police, Beech was trying to stop Reed from fleeing with his money and credit cards after the two left a bar together to go buy drugs.

Beech died from his injuries on Monday.

During questioning, investigators say Reed told them she just wanted to leave but does not remember hitting the victim.

She is being held without bond.