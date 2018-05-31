Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – School Safety is back in the spotlight as the President meets with family members of victims of the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting.

At the same time, the President’s commission on School Safety visits an elementary school in Maryland.

Trump left Washington Thursday for Texas, where he will meet privately with the families of victims of the Santa Fe high school shooting to offer his condolences.

10 people were killed in the attack earlier this month.

It is the 27th intentional school shooting that resulted in injury or death since Trump took office.

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got emotional when a 13-year-old student journalist representing “Time For Kids”, asked Sanders what the administration is doing to improve school safety.

“One thing that affects our mental health is the worry that we or our friends could get shot at school; can you tell me what administration has done, and will do, to prevent senseless tragedies?” the young boy asked.

Sanders appeared to fight back tears as she answered.

“I think that, as a kid, and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying (chokes up) for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I’m sorry that you feel that way,” she said.

Sanders also pointed out that the president’s Commission on School Safety is holding another meeting.

The president created the commission in the wake of the Parkland high school shooting in February and he said he would look into stricter background checks, raising the minimum age for buying assault weapons and possibly arming teachers, but no action has been taken.

Committee chair, education secretary Betsy DeVos says the commission wouldn’t issue its final recommendations until the end of the year.

Trump did sign a memorandum directing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to introduce regulations to ban so-called bump stocks, which was used in the Las Vegas massacre in October.