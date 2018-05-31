Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, Colorado State University released an updated seasonal hurricane forecast that drops the number of storms for 2018.

The group announced they now expect 13 named storms, six hurricanes with two of them being major. The group had originally predicted 14 named storms, with three major hurricanes for the 2018 Hurricane Season.

Hurricane season begins Friday, June 1, and this revised forecast reflects an average season.

“While we still believe that the odds of a significant El Niño in 2018 are relatively low, most of the tropical Atlantic has anomalously cooled over the past two

months,” the group said in a statement.

Colorado State University is one of the most well-regarded forecasting institutions.