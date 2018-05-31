Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNews) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with North Korean Vice Chairman of the Central Committee Kim Yong Chol to discuss the prospect of reviving next month’s summit.

The two arrived in New York on Wednesday in an attempt to salvage the highly-anticipated talks between President Trump and Kim Jong Un. CBS News’ Kylie Atwood reports that this was the third meeting between Kim and Pompeo but their first meeting on U.S. soil.

The two enjoyed dinner Wednesday night and are expected to have a a day full of meetings on Thursday, according to the White House. The secretary tweeted photos of the evening, calling it a “good working dinner” where they enjoyed steak, corn and cheese.

Pompeo previously told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that North Korea could enjoy the benefits of American “know-how” and agricultural products should they fulfill their promises of complete and total denuclearization.

The secretary will brief reporters later Thursday afternoon on the progress of discussions with the top North Korean official.