DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person is dead after a crash in Deerfield Beach on Thursday morning.

Chopper4 was over the scene of the fatal wreck.

One of the vehicles could be seen flipped on its side and badly damaged.

Debris littered the road surrounding the crash scene.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, one person has died and another was rushed to the hospital.

The status of that person has not yet been released by authorities.