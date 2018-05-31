Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – Disturbing video has been released involving some Hallandale Beach police officers.

The video was posted Thursday on Twitter. It shows the arrest of Daniel Dunkelberger.

Police brutality in broad daylight on Hallandale Beach Blvd. Police heavily beat this man up busted his head open led him to bleed heavily. The man is known around the area to be a mentally challenged indiavidual. @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @SunSentinel pic.twitter.com/U2vENYGfHM — 1 (@05302018a) May 31, 2018

Officers say when they tried to arrest him, he resisted. They used a taser twice, but they say that did not work.

Both officers then used their batons to take Dunkelberger into custody.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department released a statement late Thursday:

“We are aware of the video that was released to the media today. We ask the public and media to remain patient while we conduct a thorough and objective internal affairs investigation. We also would like the opportunity to obtain all video surveillance from the area.”

This is a developing story, stay with CBS4 for the latest information.