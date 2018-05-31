Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — A precautionary boil water notice is now in effect for some Lauderhill residents following a crane collapse. The massive crane was in the area working in conjunction with Florida Power and Light replacing power poles in the backyards of houses when it toppled over on two houses, smashing through the roof of one home and injuring at least two people.

The collapse also caused a water main break at 4401 NW 11th Street.

Residents in the area are now being urged to boil their water as a precaution.

The boundaries of that precautionary boil water order are:

Northwest 11th Street to Northwest 12th Street on Northwest 43rd Terrace

Northwest 11th Street to NW 12th Street on Northwest 46th Avenue

Northwest 43rd Terrace to Northwest 46th Avenue on NW 11th Street

Those living in the affected area are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute it sufficient. Bottled water may also be used.

The precautionary boil water order will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

When the crane toppled over Wednesday, power was also knocked out in the surrounding area. The toppled pole caused significant roof and structural damage to one house and some roof damage to a second home.

No fatalities or serious injuries were reported. The crane’s operator was treated for minor injuries at the scene while a man who had been inside the home with the collapsed roof was taken to a nearby hospital. The resident had been alert and walking around before his trip to the hospital.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue dog searched area homes for other victims, but none were found.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse and the incident remains under investigation.

FPL spokesman Richard Beltran confirmed the crane was being operated by a contractor when it tipped over, but he couldn’t provide additional information.