MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video on Thursday from the shooting at a school last month in Ocala.

Police said Sky Bouche, 19, opened fire at Forest High School and one student was injured in the incident.

In the video, Deputy Jim Long is seen searching the school halls and eventually encountering the shooter.

“He was already down on the ground and ready to surrender,” Long said. “What the hell? Put your hands behind your back, do you have anything else on you?”

Bouche had hidden a shotgun in a guitar case and walked into his former high school.

He fired one shot into a classroom and hit a student in the foot.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Bouche is facing several charges, including terrorism, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.