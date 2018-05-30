Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Two people and a dog have been found dead inside a Tamarac home, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO says there was a strong smell of gas inside the home located at 7932 Exeter Circle West when officers arrived.

The call first came in to the Tamarac Fire Department shortly after 8:00 a.m. as a haz-mat call.

BSO says it’s too early to tell whether this is a suicide, suicide/murder or suicide/unintended death.

Video from Chopper 4 shows what appears to be a generator in the driveway and police tape is roping off the 3-car garage.

Once the house is safe to enter, investigators will be able to get more information.