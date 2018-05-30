Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you are planning to fly out of Miami International Airport anytime soon, don’t use the SunPass parking entrances.

Airport officials say the SunPass entrance lanes at MIA shutdown Wednesday morning in preparation for a system-wide service maintenance period by SunPass from Tuesday, June 5, to Monday, June 11.

SunPass is expected to be resume normal operations system-wide on June 11 at 9 a.m.

Passengers who entered MIA’s parking garages with SunPass before May 30 and exit before June 5 will be allowed to do so, but those who entered via SunPass before May 30 and exit from June 5 to June 11 will have to use alternate payment methods.

Click here for more information on the service maintenance and how it affects all SunPass users.