MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida student in serious trouble. He is accused of making a threat against his school.

Police were called to Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines Tuesday, when the 14-year-old apparently threatened to shoot up the school after he failed a placement exam.

The student later told police he was joking.

Police were not laughing. The teen now faces one felony and one misdemeanor charge.