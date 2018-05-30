Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Actress Roseanne Barr continues to apologize following the tweet that got her show canceled and is blaming Ambien. The woman she targeted is also speaking out.

Roseanna took to Twitter overnight trying to explain her recent actions. She wrote, “Guys, I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far…”

She cited Ambien again in a later tweet, saying, “Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

The actress was talking about a since-deleted Tweet, comparing President Obama’s former adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Barr had said: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Hours later, Disney pulled the plug on her show.

The Roseanne reboot was one ABC’s highest-rated and had already been picked up for a second seasion.

Jarrett appear on MSNBC Tuesday night.

“It’s up to all of us to push back,” she said pointing a finger not at Roseanne, but the nation’s highest office.

“Tone does start at the top, and we like to look up to our President and feel as though he reflects the values of our country.”

President Trump, speaking at a campaign rally in Tennessee Tuesday night, did not make any mention of the Roseanne firing.

Barr has called herself a Trump support. When the show premiered, Trump offered his congratulations.

The Roseanne Show employed hundreds of people behind the scenes. In another apology, Roseanne said she was sorry her words caused them to lose their jobs.

Roseanne also tweeted an apology to Jarrett and all Americans saying, “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Roseanne later deleted all of her references to the medication Ambien on Twitter. Nevertheless, Ambien became the #1 trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In one of her other deleted tweets, Barr said “I’m sorry 4 my tweet, AND I will also defend myself as well as talk to my followers. so, go away if u don’t like it. I will handle my sadness the way I want to. I’m tired of being attacked & belittled more than other comedians who have said worse.”

Some of her replies to fans clearly expressed how she feels. At one point she said she believes she was fired because of fears over a potential boycott of the show’s advertisers. She also lashed out at co-stars Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert.

“You throw me under the bus. nice!” she said in a tweet directed at Fishman.