MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – There’s been a deadly dog attack in Miramar and the victim is a young child.

According to Miramar Fire officials, they received a call regarding an animal bite for a pediatric patient at a home located at 2420 Kingston Drive.

When fire officials arrived, it was determined their services were not needed. The child was not transported.

Miramar Police has confirmed that the child killed was an 8-month-old female.

The girl was in the care of a female relative at the time of the attack, police say, adding that the dog is a family pet.

A description for the attacking dog has not been given by authorities yet.

Video from Chopper 4 shows what appears to be a large dog in the backyard of the home but authorities confirmed that it is not the dog involved in the attack.

This is a developing story and details will be updated.