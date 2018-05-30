Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The South Florida Wildlife Center is nursing two baby Least Tern birds back to health after being displaced by the bad weather over the weekend.

The Least Tern, the smallest tern in North America, is listed by the state as a threatened species. It is listed as endangered in the Midwest and Great Plains states.

The baby birds were blown from their nest in the windy and wet weather over the weekend and one wasn’t doing so well because some kids were playing with it, according to officials at the Wildlife Center.

However, it is getting stronger and they hope to re-nest the pair or rehab them both and release them into another colony in late June.

In Florida, Least Terns live along the coast and are seen in most coastal areas but their habitat continues to diminish as human population and development increases along the coastline. They are also spotted near estuaries, bays and rivers. Outside of Florida they can be found along the Atlantic Coast and all the way down to Argentina.

The good news is that Least Terns in some parts of the east are now nesting successfully on gravel roofs near the coast.