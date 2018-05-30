Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A massive crane collapsed onto several homes in Lauderhill.

The sudden collapse took place around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The truck that the crane was situated in could be seen toppled on its side.

According to authorities, the crane was there for a power pole installation by Florida Power & Light.

It happened in the area of 4371 Northwest 11th Street.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Captain Jerry Gonzalez told CBS4 that there were two confirmed injuries but he was not sure if anyone was being transported to a hospital.

Its being reported that the crane operator was also injured but authorities have yet to confirm that.

Images from Chopper4 show the crane sprawled across at least three homes in the residential neighborhood.

Gonzalez also said firefighters were checking the damaged homes for any additional injuries.