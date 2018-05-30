Filed Under:Crane Collapse, FPL, Lauderhill, Lauderhill Fire Rescue, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A massive crane collapsed onto several homes in Lauderhill.

The sudden collapse took place around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

screen shot 2018 05 30 at 4 03 52 pm Massive Crane Collapses On Several Homes In Lauderhill

A giant crane being operated by FPL came down, damaging several homes in a Lauderhill neighborhood. (Source: CBS4)

The truck that the crane was situated in could be seen toppled on its side.

According to authorities, the crane was there for a power pole installation by Florida Power & Light.

It happened in the area of 4371 Northwest 11th Street.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Captain Jerry Gonzalez told CBS4 that there were two confirmed injuries but he was not sure if anyone was being transported to a hospital.

Its being reported that the crane operator was also injured but authorities have yet to confirm that.

Images from Chopper4 show the crane sprawled across at least three homes in the residential neighborhood.

Gonzalez also said firefighters were checking the damaged homes for any additional injuries.

 

Comments (3)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch