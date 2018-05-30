Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A massive task was at hand Wednesday night as crews worked to dismantle a crane that somehow toppled over and fell on two homes in Lauderhill causing minor injuries to two people.

Chopper 4 was over the scene in the area of NW 11th St. and 43rd Ave. following the incident around 3:30 in the afternoon.

“The crane was in the area working in conjunction with Florida Power & Light from our understanding replacing power poles in the backyards of houses. Therefore, it required really large cranes to reach over houses and get into the backyards with this,” said Lauderhill Fire Dept. Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue says the crane lost stability for unknown reasons and ended up on its side, while the boom, the extension part of it, fell on the roofs of the two homes causing significant damage.

At the home that suffered the worst damage, Glennise Charles lived there with her fiancé, three children, and her nephew. Her nephew, Johncarry Dorilas, was the only one home at the time of the collapse and was transported to the hospital.

“He’s doing ok,” said Charles. “He’s in pain but once you get injured you don’t feel the pain right away. He’s in pain but I don’t know how he’ll be tomorrow.”

Lauderhill Fire Dept. says the second person injured was the crane operator, who was treated and released on scene.

Crews also had a water main break to deal with, which officials were not sure was caused by the crane collapse.

Those who’ve been displaced by this incident are now wondering what to do next. For now, they have nothing but the clothes on their back unable to gather any of their belongings from the home. “They said we’re not even able to get in even after they lift up the crane. We’re not even sure if we’re going to be able to get in,” said Charles.

Lauderhill Fire said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has wrapped up the on-scene investigation. They say about 50 homes are without power because of this situation.