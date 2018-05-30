Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A massive crane collapsed onto several homes in Lauderhill, Florida.

The sudden collapse took place around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The truck that the crane was situated in could be seen toppled on its side.

According to authorities, the crane was there for a power pole installation by Florida Power & Light.

It happened in the area of 4371 Northwest 11th Street.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Captain Jerry Gonzalez told CBS4 that there were two confirmed injuries but he was not sure if anyone was being transported to a hospital.

The crane operator also received minor injuries.

FPL released a statement shortly after the collapse:

“We are aware of a serious incident that happened in Lauderhill earlier today. Unfortunately, a crane operated by a contractor tipped over onto two homes while installing power poles. We are unable to provide any further information on this incident, please contact Lauderhill Fire Rescue regarding their investigation.”

Images from Chopper4 show the crane sprawled across at least three homes in the residential neighborhood.

Gonzalez also said firefighters were checking the damaged homes for any additional injuries.