If you are in the mood for fresh fish, Miami and the surrounding area is the best place to look for fresh seafood. Lots of markets claim to sell fresh seafood, but, before you buy that fish, make sure the eyes are clear, not cloudy. Clear eyes on a fish at the market means that the fish is fresh. Cloudy eyes signals that the fish is not as fresh as it should be. Check out the fish markets and restaurants listed below for finding the freshest seafood in the Miami/Dade and Broward county areas.

Garcia’s Seafood Grille & Fish Market

398 N.W. North River Drive

Miami, FL 33128

(305) 375-0765

www.garciasmiami.com

Garcia’s is a family friendly restaurant located on the Miami River. Although fresh fish is sold here, the restaurant part of the business is so popular that there are often long wait times to purchase fish from the fish market. The owners of Garcia’s can promise fresh seafood from the boat to the plate because they own their own fleet of ships. Guests are served complimentary seafood dip and crackers to enjoy while waiting to be served. The selection of fresh seafood is somewhat limited, but the preparation and taste make this a superb place to get fresh seafood.

Blue Moon Fish Company

4405 W. Tradewinds Ave.

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL 33308

(954) 267-9888

www.bluemoonfishco.com

Blue Moon Fish Company is located right on the water’s edge, creating a relaxing atmosphere in which to enjoy your food. Zagat and OpenTable both named Blue Moon Fish Company as the “Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale”. Specialty foods served here include pecan-crusted grouper, macadamia nut crusted Chilean Sea Bass, shrimp braised in bacon, and more. Although the prices are considered a ‘bit pricey’, reviews of the restaurant state that the food is well worth the cost.

Casablanca Seafood Fish Market

404 N.W. North River Drive

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 371-4107

www.casablancaseafood.com

Casablanca’s biggest draw is that the fish served here is ‘straight off the boat’. This venue owns its own commercial fishing boats. The boats return with fresh fish each morning for Casablanca and other markets and restaurants in the area. Enjoy your favorite seafood dish in air-conditioned comfort or out on the patio. Casablanca’s is located right on the Miami River, which makes it convenient for clientele to reach the market from a boat and dock right at the store.

Fresh Florida Fisheries Fish Market & Kitchen

2238 S.W. 57th Ave.

Miami, FL 33155

(305) 379-1104

This market sells over 25 different types of fresh fish. Not only will the employees sell you the fish, they will also fillet the fish, remove the skin, butterfly cut the fish, cut it into steaks, and more. Clients can even request that the fish be cooked while they wait. While there is no extra charge for employees to process your fish according to your directions, there is a small fee to have your purchase cooked on-site. While you are there, try the fresh smoked salmon dip, fish breading, or fish broth, all handmade at Fresh Florida Fisheries.

Captain Jim’s Seafood

12950 West Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33161

(305) 892-2812

www.captainjimsmiami.com

Captain Jim’s Seafood began as a fresh fish market but has now expanded to include a restaurant as well. This not-so-fancy restaurant and fish market serves great, fresh, seafood at prices that are extremely affordable. This venue opens at noon, 7 days a week. Not only is the food great, but the ambiance of the restaurant and the friendliness of the staff make this a relaxing place for a fresh seafood dinner.

