PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Danger on the job Tuesday for a South Florida tree trimmer who lost his life when a tree fell on him.

It happened at 11201 SW 1st Street in Plantation.

Police say a tree trimming company was clearing a vacant lot when the fatal accident took place.

The worker was killed on the scene.

No other details have been released.