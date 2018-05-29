Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami police officer was injured Tuesday evening while performing a traffic stop.

Police said the injury occurred when the officer pulled over a vehicle and as the officer approached it, the driver ran over the officer’s foot and fled the scene.

Police gave pursuit through the streets of downtown Miami and eventually stopped the vehicle near NW 4th Avenue and NW 6th Street, authorities said.

A video provided to CBS4 by Marie Kubin shows several units giving chase through downtown streets.

Police said two people were arrested and determined their vehicle was stolen.

The injured officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released the names of the two people who were detained or said what charges they face.