MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – For the students at Lake Stevens Middle School in Miami Gardens, it doesn’t get any bigger than this.

Ray Allen, a 10 time NBA All-Star, 2-time NBA Champion and Pro Basketball Hall of Fame member, didn’t just show up to the school on Tuesday, he showed up with a gift.

“I started thinking about all the school systems that don’t even have computers,” Allen explained.

Allen spoke to students in the auditorium and took their questions as he prepared them for what they were about to receive.

On behalf of his namesake foundation Ray of Hope, he hopes his gift will improve their future.

Complete with the ribbon cutting alongside Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Allen unveiled the new room, new furniture and 30 new computers for a state of the art lab for one of the most underserved schools in Miami-Dade County.

“Considering the level of budget from the state, we certainly rely and appreciate community partnerships, particularly from individuals who mean so much to our kids,” said Carvalho.

“To be able to come in and knock on the door and say hey we have a surprise, we wanna do something for your school,” said Allen.

More than just a technology upgrade, this closes the gap.

“I believe we let our kids down, public schools around this country,” Allen said. “Kids don’t have proper text books materials, by the time they get to college they at least have some skills that are closer to kids around the world.”