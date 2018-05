Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a suspect they say shot a man Tuesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 1600 block NW 6th Court at around 3 p.m.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.