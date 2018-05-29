Filed Under:Circ Hotel, Circ Residences, Downtown Hollywood, Hollywood, Hollywood Circle, Local TV, Young Circle

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A new part of South Florida’s well known Young Circle is set to open this week.

hollywood circle edit $200 Million Hollywood Circle Project Set To Open This Week

Rendering of the Hollywood Circle project, which opens in June of 2018. (Source: hollywoodcirclefl.com)

Hollywood Circle, located adjacent to ArtsPark at Young Circle, is a $200 million project that has been under construction since 2014.

Developers imploded an old apartment complex to make room for a 25-story building that will include 386 luxury apartments, an 11-story hotel offering 111 rooms and suites, multiple new restaurants, a 47,000-plus square-foot Publix and a five-story parking garage with 941 spaces.

Circ Hotel is the first new hotel to open in Downtown Hollywood in almost 40 years.

The 25-story apartment building will be called Circ Residences.

Hollywood Circle will officially open on Friday, June 1st.

