Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A new part of South Florida’s well known Young Circle is set to open this week.

Hollywood Circle, located adjacent to ArtsPark at Young Circle, is a $200 million project that has been under construction since 2014.

Developers imploded an old apartment complex to make room for a 25-story building that will include 386 luxury apartments, an 11-story hotel offering 111 rooms and suites, multiple new restaurants, a 47,000-plus square-foot Publix and a five-story parking garage with 941 spaces.

Circ Hotel is the first new hotel to open in Downtown Hollywood in almost 40 years.

The 25-story apartment building will be called Circ Residences.

Hollywood Circle will officially open on Friday, June 1st.