MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Video game developer and digital distribution company, Valve, announced Tuesday they removed controversial game “Active Shooter” and the developer responsible from its digital storefront Steam.

A statement released by the company read, “We have removed the developer Revived Games and publisher ACID from Steam. This developer and publisher is, in fact, a person calling himself Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been removed last fall when he was operating as “Interactive” and “Elusive Team.” Ata is a troll, with a history of customer abuse, publishing copyrighted material, and user review manipulation. His subsequent return under new business names was a fact that came to light as we investigated the controversy around his upcoming title. We are not going to do business with people who act like this towards our customers or Valve.”

“Active Shooter” was a first-person shooter where the player could choose to be the shooter or member of an elite SWAT team.

Parents and student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were disgusted over the video game.

The father of murdered student Jaime Guttenberg said he is horrified and thinks the game should not be released.

“My daughter died in an actual school shooting 3 months ago along with 16 others, we just had 10 die Texas. We’ve had others, this is simply unacceptable,” said Fred Guttenberg.

Others agree including 15-year-old Austin Foote who ran for his life the day of the massacre.

“When you make a game about something in real life that can happen to us, that actually happened to me, it’s not only offensive, it’s disgusting, why would you make a game about a school shooting, it’s so messed up,” said the Marjory Stoneman Douglas student.