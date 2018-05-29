Filed Under:Death Toll, Harvard University, Hurricane Maria, Local TV, Puerto Rico

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some new staggering numbers have come out related to Hurricane Maria.

A Harvard University study says the storm likely killed thousands of Puerto Ricans more than the official estimate.

Researchers surveyed households on the battered island.

They say they found evidence of more than 4600 deaths during the storm and the weeks that followed.

The hurricane hit the island on September 20 of last year.

After the storm, authorities in Puerto Rico placed the death toll at 64.

Researchers say the death toll is likely to exceed 5000.

